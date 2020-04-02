Coronavirus Cases Reported In Century And Jay, The Area’s Smallest Towns

Wednesday, COVID-19 cases have were reported in the zipcodes of Century and Jay, the smallest towns in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties increased by total of four on Wednesday, according to a report from the Florida Department of Health.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases – 96

Pensacola – 66

Cantonment – 15

Bellview – 5

Perdido Key – 1

Century – 1

Non-residents – 7

Hospitalizations: 2

Deaths: 0

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases – 46

Navarre – 14

Milton – 14

Gulf Breeze – 11

Pace – 3

Jay 1

Non – residents – 0

Hospitalizations: 7

Deaths: 2

Florida cases: