Camp Fire Closing Facilities During Stay At Home Order

In response to the stay-at-home order issued for Florida, Camp Fire Gulf Wind has announced they are closing all facilities, including the Campfire Century Youth Learning Center, PSC Child Development Center and their office on Creighton Road.

VPK graduation in Century and Pensacola has been canceled. After-school sites at Longleaf Elementary and Scenic Heights Elementary will remain closed until schools reopen.

The sites will be closed April 3 through May 4.

“Know that this decision was not made lightly, but the health and safety of our children, families, and staff is a priority. Please stay safe and healthy and we will see you on the other side of this situation,” Camp Fire posted on social media.

There are currently no changes to summer day camps.

Parents with questions can leave a message at (850) 476-1760.