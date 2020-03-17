Youth Ballparks Suspend All Practices And Games, Including Century, NWE, Molino, NEP, Atmore, Flomaton

March 17, 2020

Area youth ballparks have suspended all practices and games due to the coronavirus.

Century Little League

All practices have suspended until at least April 6. Games and opening day should be rescheduled.

Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park

All activities, practices and games are postponed until further notice.

Molino Ballpark

All events, games and practices are suspended until further notice.

NEP Ball Park

All games and practices are suspended for two weeks. There is no field use allowed during the closure.

Atmore Cal Ripken

All Cal Ripken Youth Baseball League practices in Atmore are postponed until further notice.

Flomaton Baseball and Softball Association

All practices and games are postponed until further notice.

