These Aren’t Just Your Grandma’s Old Quilts. Check Out This Local Quilt Show In Photos.

March 15, 2020

The Pensacola Quilters’ Guild held their biannual show and sale Friday and Saturday at the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

Over 150 quilters took part in the 2020 Quilt Show “Portal to the Future” with over 200 quilts made by members over the last two years on display.

The show included traditional handcrafted quilts, art and modern quilts with intricate compertized designs. Organizers sad the show covered the spectrum of quilting today and showed just how far quilting has advanced into a textile art form.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 