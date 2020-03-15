These Aren’t Just Your Grandma’s Old Quilts. Check Out This Local Quilt Show In Photos.

The Pensacola Quilters’ Guild held their biannual show and sale Friday and Saturday at the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

Over 150 quilters took part in the 2020 Quilt Show “Portal to the Future” with over 200 quilts made by members over the last two years on display.

The show included traditional handcrafted quilts, art and modern quilts with intricate compertized designs. Organizers sad the show covered the spectrum of quilting today and showed just how far quilting has advanced into a textile art form.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.