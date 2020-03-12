Tate High Aggie Classic Canceled Due To Coronavirus Measures

March 12, 2020

Next week’s Tate High Aggie Classic baseball tournament has been canceled due the coronavirus travel restrictions announced by Thursday by the Escambia County School District.

The annual tournament draws teams form around the country, one of which has closed due to an active coronavirus case.

Tate Principal Rick Shackle said it is a complete cancellation; there will not be a stripped down local-only version of the tournament. Host locations for the 2020 Aggie Classic included two out of county schools with games at Navarre and Niceville high schools.

For more about the travel restrictions announced by the school district and what they mean, click here.

Pictured top: The Tate Aggies won the Aggie Classic championship in 2019. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

