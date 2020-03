Now 94 Confirmed Escambia COVID-19 Cases , 44 In Santa Rosa

The number of coronavirus cases in Escambia County on Tuesday rose to 94, up by 13 in a day as more test results are returned, according to the Florida Department of Health’s later afternoon update. The number of positives in Santa Rosa County is now at 44, up by eight on Tuesday.

Escambia County cases:

Pensacola – 64

Cantonment – 15

Bellview – 5

Perdido Key – 1

Non-residents – 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Navarre – 13

Milton – 11

Gulf Breeze – 11

Pace – 3

Non – residents – 0

Florida cases: