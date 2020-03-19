Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Santa Rosa; No New Cases Announced In Escambia

March 19, 2020

A second positive COVID-19 case in Santa Rosa County has been identified by the Florida Department of Health. The person is a 48-year old male with a travel history to the United Kingdom, according to FDOH.

Santa Rosa County’s first case was announced March 5. The 71-year old man traveled to Egypt, Israel and Jordan. He died at Baptist Hospital In Pensacola.

The number of positive cases announced by the health department  in Escambia County remains at one, a 53-year old male that traveled to France.

There are currently 390 cases in the state — 360 positive cases in Florida residents and 30 positive cases in non-Florida residents. There have been eight total deaths in Florida as of Thursday morning.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 