Navy Federal Employee In Pensacola Tests Presumptive Positive For COVID-19
March 17, 2020
Navy Federal Credit Union learned today that an employee working at its campus in Pensacola, FL tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company said in a statement. The employee last reported to work on Saturday, March 14 before seeking medical treatment.
Across its operation, Navy Federal said it has strict protocols and policies in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, including:
- Instructing employees who don’t feel well to stay home from work
- Promoting social distancing and virtual meetings to limit exposure between employees
- Regularly disinfecting work stations and common areas
- Expanding telework (work from home) capabilities
Navy Federal is working with health officials in this case and will continue to follow CDC guidance to best protect the health and well-being of our employees.
Editor’s Note: It is not clear if this is a second case in Escambia County or just additional details about the first case. Updates will be posted.
Comments
4 Responses to “Navy Federal Employee In Pensacola Tests Presumptive Positive For COVID-19”
With over 1500 employees working within 6ft of one another I guess navy fed dont care about this virus or it’s workers. They are doing everything exactly opposite of recommend protocols that the CDC has outlined
Navy Fed, set up your own decontamination walk through station at all Navy Fed employees entrance
I can guarantee you that the person who had the 1st case in Escambia DOESNT work for navy federal lol… so that makes 2 cases in Escambia
I know one employee that has the gift that keeps on giving, T.A.B