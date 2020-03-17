Navy Federal Employee In Pensacola Tests Presumptive Positive For COVID-19

Navy Federal Credit Union learned today that an employee working at its campus in Pensacola, FL tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), the company said in a statement. The employee last reported to work on Saturday, March 14 before seeking medical treatment.

Across its operation, Navy Federal said it has strict protocols and policies in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, including:

Instructing employees who don’t feel well to stay home from work

Promoting social distancing and virtual meetings to limit exposure between employees

Regularly disinfecting work stations and common areas

Expanding telework (work from home) capabilities

Navy Federal is working with health officials in this case and will continue to follow CDC guidance to best protect the health and well-being of our employees.





Editor’s Note: It is not clear if this is a second case in Escambia County or just additional details about the first case. Updates will be posted.