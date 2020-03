Lose Cable And Internet In Molino Or Barrineau Park Tuesday? Here’s Why.

About 2 p.m., a dump truck brought down a cable line in a construction zone at Highway 29 and Highway 196. Escambia Fire Rescue was called, but determined power lines were no involved and their was no danger.

Reader submitted photo by Vincent Alexander, click to enlarge.