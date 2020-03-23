Here’s What We Know About The Eight Positive COVID-19 Cases In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There are now eight total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia and Santa Rosa County, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County cases, three of which were announced on Sunday, are a 51-year old man that traveled to France and had no contact with a known case; a 25-year old female, a 51-year old male and a 48-year old male. No travel history was reported for the last three cases.

The Santa Rosa County cases are a 71-year old male that died after travel to Egypt, Israel and Jordan; a 48-year old male that traveled to the United Kingdom; a 17-year old male with no travel history; and a 33-year old announced Sunday. FDOH did not specify if the 33-year old was male or female.