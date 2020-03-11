Here’s How A Flomaton Moonshiner Did In A National TV Competition (Spoiler Alert)

March 11, 2020

“I’m an illegal distiller; I work in the backwoods.”

That’s how Flomaton resident Johnny Griffis described himself during Tuesday night’s episode of Moonshiners Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel.

He competed against two other distillers for bragging rights and a chance to have his moonshine bottled by the Sugarlands Distilling Co. in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Griffis made it to the final competition of the show where he made his “old school corn liquor moonshine” using a recipe he got from a McDavid old timer some 13 years ago.

Spoiler Alert — Scroll down below the photo to see if Griffis won.

In the end, Griffis finished second in the competition.

To watch the episode, click here. (You must be a subscriber to a cable, satellite or streaming provider and have a package that includes the Discovery Channel.)

Pictured: Johnny Griffis of Flomaton on Moonshiners Master Distiller Tuesday night. Pictured first below: Griffis and his still somewhere near Flomaton. Images courtesy the Discovery Channel for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

