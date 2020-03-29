FWC: Social Distancing Applies On The Water Too With New Boating Restrictions

March 29, 2020

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) has added new boating restrictions to reduce large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Recreational vessels must be at least 50 feet apart with no more than 10 people on board under the order.

“The Commission has observed and received numerous reports from across the state that large numbers of vessels are congregating together in various locations across the state, tying up or anchoring close together, and individuals are often leaving their vessels and assembling closely in shallow water,” the order states.

The distance restriction does not apply to public or private marinas, mooring fields or permanent wet slips.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 