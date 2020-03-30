Free Meal Distribution For Kids Expands To 38 Schools Today
March 30, 2020
Free meal distribution expands to 38 school sites today in Escambia County for families to pick up breakfast and lunch for kids under 18..
All sites will provide children or teens a breakfast meal and a lunch meal during the same visit. The meals are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms will not be open. Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items will be in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.
Meals will be distributed to children 18 and younger from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, except for Friday, April 10. Students must be present according to USDA policy.
Distribution sites are:
- Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Highway 95A North, Cantonment
- Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road, Pensacola
- Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave., Pensacola,
- Beulah Elementary School, 6201 Helms Road, Pensacola
- Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
- Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Road, Pensacola
- Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Century
- Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (U.S. 29), Pensacola
- Cordova Park Elementary School, 2250 Semur Road, Pensacola
- Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave., Pensacola
- Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 Highway 97, Walnut Hill
- Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola
- Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave., Pensacola
- Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St., Pensacola
- Lincoln Park Elementary School, 7600 Kershaw St., Pensacola
- Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive, Pensacola
- L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 E. Ten Mile Road, Pensacola
- Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97, Molino
- Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave., Pensacola
- Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Highway, Pensacola
- Navy Point Elementary School, 1321 Patton Drive, Pensacola
- Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4, Bratt
- Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd., Pensacola
- Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St., Pensacola
- Pine Meadow Elementary School, 10001 Omar Ave., Pensacola
- Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Owen Bell Lane, Pensacola
- Ransom Middle School, 1000 W. Kingsfield Road, Cantonment
- Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Drive, Pensacola
- O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 1250 E. Texar Drive, Pensacola
- Sherwood Elementary School, 501 Cherokee Trail, Pensacola
- A.K. Suter Elementary School, 501 Pickens Ave., Pensacola
- J.M. Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment
- Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd., Pensacola
- Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola
- Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola
- C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St., Pensacola
- West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave., Pensacola
- Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Drive, Pensacola
NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments