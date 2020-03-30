Free Meal Distribution For Kids Expands To 38 Schools Today

Free meal distribution expands to 38 school sites today in Escambia County for families to pick up breakfast and lunch for kids under 18..

All sites will provide children or teens a breakfast meal and a lunch meal during the same visit. The meals are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms will not be open. Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items will be in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.

Meals will be distributed to children 18 and younger from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, except for Friday, April 10. Students must be present according to USDA policy.

Distribution sites are:

Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Highway 95A North, Cantonment Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road, Pensacola Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave., Pensacola, Beulah Elementary School, 6201 Helms Road, Pensacola Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Road, Pensacola Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Century Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (U.S. 29), Pensacola Cordova Park Elementary School, 2250 Semur Road, Pensacola Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave., Pensacola Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 Highway 97, Walnut Hill Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave., Pensacola Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St., Pensacola Lincoln Park Elementary School, 7600 Kershaw St., Pensacola Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive, Pensacola L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 E. Ten Mile Road, Pensacola Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97, Molino Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave., Pensacola Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Highway, Pensacola Navy Point Elementary School, 1321 Patton Drive, Pensacola Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4, Bratt Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd., Pensacola Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St., Pensacola Pine Meadow Elementary School, 10001 Omar Ave., Pensacola Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Owen Bell Lane, Pensacola Ransom Middle School, 1000 W. Kingsfield Road, Cantonment Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Drive, Pensacola O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 1250 E. Texar Drive, Pensacola Sherwood Elementary School, 501 Cherokee Trail, Pensacola A.K. Suter Elementary School, 501 Pickens Ave., Pensacola J.M. Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd., Pensacola Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St., Pensacola West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave., Pensacola Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Drive, Pensacola

NorthEscambia.com photo.