Free Meal Distribution For Kids Expands To 38 Schools Today

March 30, 2020

Free meal distribution expands to 38 school sites today in Escambia County for families to pick up breakfast and lunch for kids under 18..

All sites will provide children or teens a breakfast meal and a lunch meal during the same visit. The meals are designed to be carried away and consumed off campus; cafeterias and dining rooms will not be open. Meals will be distributed in a curbside pick-up operation. Food items will be in to-go containers and will consist of ready-to-eat food items that should be consumed when received or should be quickly refrigerated for consumption at a later time.

Meals will be distributed to children 18 and younger from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, except for Friday, April 10. Students must be present according to USDA policy.

Distribution sites are:

  1. Jim Allen Elementary School, 1051 Highway 95A North, Cantonment
  2. Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 4110 Bauer Road, Pensacola
  3. Bellview Elementary School, 4425 Bellview Ave., Pensacola,
  4. Beulah Elementary School, 6201 Helms Road, Pensacola
  5. Beulah Middle School, 6001 W. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola
  6. Blue Angels Elementary School, 1551 Dog Track Road, Pensacola
  7. Bratt Elementary School, 5721 North Highway 99, Century
  8. Brentwood Elementary School, 4820 N. Palafox St. (U.S. 29), Pensacola
  9. Cordova Park Elementary School, 2250 Semur Road, Pensacola
  10. Ensley Elementary School, 501 E. Johnson Ave., Pensacola
  11. Ernest Ward Middle School, 7650 Highway 97, Walnut Hill
  12. Ferry Pass Elementary School, 8310 N. Davis Highway, Pensacola
  13. Ferry Pass Middle School, 8355 Yancey Ave., Pensacola
  14. Global Learning Academy, 100 North P St., Pensacola
  15. Lincoln Park Elementary School, 7600 Kershaw St., Pensacola
  16. Longleaf Elementary School, 2600 Longleaf Drive, Pensacola
  17. L.D. McArthur Elementary School, 330 E. Ten Mile Road, Pensacola
  18. Molino Park Elementary School, 899 Highway 97, Molino
  19. Montclair Elementary School, 820 Massachusetts Ave., Pensacola
  20. Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 6115 Lillian Highway, Pensacola
  21. Navy Point Elementary School, 1321 Patton Drive, Pensacola
  22. Northview High School, 4100 West Highway 4, Bratt
  23. Oakcrest Elementary School, 1820 N. Hollywood Blvd., Pensacola
  24. Pensacola High School, 500 W. Maxwell St., Pensacola
  25. Pine Meadow Elementary School, 10001 Omar Ave., Pensacola
  26. Pleasant Grove Elementary School, Owen Bell Lane, Pensacola
  27. Ransom Middle School, 1000 W. Kingsfield Road, Cantonment
  28. Scenic Heights Elementary School, 3801 Cherry Laurel Drive, Pensacola
  29. O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 1250 E. Texar Drive, Pensacola
  30. Sherwood Elementary School, 501 Cherokee Trail, Pensacola
  31. A.K. Suter Elementary School, 501 Pickens Ave., Pensacola
  32. J.M. Tate High School, 1771 Tate Road, Cantonment
  33. Warrington Elementary School, 220 N. Navy Blvd., Pensacola
  34. Warrington Middle School, 459 South Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola
  35. Booker T. Washington High School, 6000 College Parkway, Pensacola
  36. C.A. Weis Elementary School, 2701 North Q St., Pensacola
  37. West Pensacola Elementary School, 801 North 49th Ave., Pensacola
  38. Workman Middle School, 6299 Lanier Drive, Pensacola

NorthEscambia.com photo.

