Florida Property Tax Deadline Extended To April 15. Here’s How To Pay In Escambia County.

The property tax deadline in Florida has been extended to April 15.

Ove $20 million property taxes remain unpaid in Escambia County, according to Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, representing approximately seven percent of the tax roll. Penalties of three percent for real estate taxes and one and one-half percent for tangible taxes will be assessed on April 16.

Payment options in Escambia are:

online by midnight CDT, April 15, 2020, at EscambiaTaxCollector.com;

mailed with an April 15, 2020 postmark;

left by midnight CDT, April 15, 2020 in a 24-hour drop box, currently available at Downtown, Marcus Pointe and Molino locations; or

by joining the phone queue at EscambiaTaxCollector.com by close of business April 15, 2020.

Payments for current taxes can be made by eCheck with no extra fee, or with a credit or debit card (convenience fee will apply).

Escambia County Tax Collector lobbies and the call center are closed due to COVID-19. At this time, drive-thrus are reserved for picking up complete transactions only.