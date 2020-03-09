Fire Destroys Atmore Home

March 9, 2020

Fire destroyed a home in Atmore Monday morning.

The single story brick home at the corner of Marshall Avenue and West Owens Street was heavily involved in fire when the first firefighters arrived on scene shortly after 9:30 a.m. The house fire was reportedly caused by a vehicle fire in the garage that quickly spread.

There were no injuries reported.

The Atmore Fire Department, Poarch Creek Fire Department, Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Police and ASAP Ambulanc responded.

For more photos, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 