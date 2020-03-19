Escambia County Woman Takes Uber To Rob Credit Union, ECSO Says

March 19, 2020

An Escambia County woman took Uber to rob a credit union, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said 22-year old Dajsha Ashely Sledge walked into the Gulf Winds Credit Union on North Blue Angel Parkway, placed a gun and brown bag on the counter, and demanded money.

She fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a red Dodge Journey driven by the Uber driver.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to locate the Uber vehicle, but Sledge was not inside. The FHP learned she had been dropped off at a Tom Thumb on Blue Angel Parkway at Mobile Highway. Deputies said that while inside the store she changed her clothes and wig to alter her appearance before leaving the store.

Deputies were able to track Sledge to her home in the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park in 7000 block of Pine Forest Road.

Sledge was charged with robbery with a firearm, using or displaying a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $55,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 