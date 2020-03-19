Escambia County Woman Takes Uber To Rob Credit Union, ECSO Says

An Escambia County woman took Uber to rob a credit union, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO said 22-year old Dajsha Ashely Sledge walked into the Gulf Winds Credit Union on North Blue Angel Parkway, placed a gun and brown bag on the counter, and demanded money.

She fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash in a red Dodge Journey driven by the Uber driver.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were able to locate the Uber vehicle, but Sledge was not inside. The FHP learned she had been dropped off at a Tom Thumb on Blue Angel Parkway at Mobile Highway. Deputies said that while inside the store she changed her clothes and wig to alter her appearance before leaving the store.

Deputies were able to track Sledge to her home in the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park in 7000 block of Pine Forest Road.

Sledge was charged with robbery with a firearm, using or displaying a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm.

She was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $55,000 bond.