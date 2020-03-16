Escambia County (AL) Students Won’t Return To Class After Today

March 16, 2020

The Escambia County (AL) School District announced Monday afternoon that student’s won’t return to class after dismissal today.

The district was original set to be in class through Wednesday at which time all schools in Alabama will close under direction from the state.

Escambia (AL) school officials sad the projected return date for students in April 6.

“Our staff is working hard to gather websites and materials you may use to keep children learning during this time,” the district said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 