Crist Wants Early Release Of Benefits To Help Low Income Families During Pandemic

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is urging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits early to help low income and vulnerable residents during the pandemic.

“Most recipients of SNAP benefits do not have the resources needed to live at home for an extended period, living hand to mouth on monthly payments to purchase the food that they need to feed themselves and their families,” Crist said in a letter Tuesday to DeSantis.

“The COVID-19 global pandemic has left many Floridians without a steady stream of income placing great stress on those in need. In response to these growing demands, and the potential requirement for some SNAP recipients to need to self-quarantine for 14 days or more, I urge you to offer the early release of next month’s SNAP benefits, effective immediately,” Crist wrote.

In other crises, Florida has authorized the early release of SNAP benefits, most recently during Hurricane Dorian.