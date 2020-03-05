Century Mayor Has Returned To Work After Hospitalization

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins is improving after his hospitalization earlier this year and has returned to work.

Hawkins was admitted to the hospital on January 22 and spent time in intensive care with flu symptoms along with blood sugar and kidney problems, according to Interim City Manager Vernon Prather. All total, he spend about three weeks in the hospital.

At a town council meeting earlier this week, Prather said Hawkins had returned to work, usually for a few hours on Mondays and Fridays. The position of mayor in Century is a part-time job with no set hours.

