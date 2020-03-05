Century Man Charged With Breaking Mom’s TV, Stealing Her Vehicle

A Century man has been charged with allegedly breaking his mom’s television and stealing her vehicle.

Darryl Thomas Frazier, 32, was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and criminal mischief with property damage. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday with bond set at $7,500.

Frazier’s mother reported that he punched her flat screen television and threw it on the floor, punched he headboard of her bed and took her vehicle without permission while saying “that he was going to Pizza Hut in Flomaton, Alabama, to meet some friends,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The mother had a friend drive her to Pizza Hut in Flomaton where she observed her vehicle but did not want to confront Frazier due to his violent tendencies.

Deputies later located the mother’s vehicle and Frazier at the community center on Pond Street in Century.

Frazier told deputies that his mother allowed him to use the vehicle, and that he fell on her television with his buttocks when he tripped. Deputies noted in their report that Frazier’s hand had numerous small cuts that were bleeding and appeared to be caused by glass. He was placed under arrest.