Brewton Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency In His Pickup In Cottage Hill

A Brewton man was found dead following a minor crash in Cottage Hill Wednesday morning.

Darren Burns Downing, 52, was backing up his Ford F-150 at the end of Crowndale Court at about 8:49 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency with the vehicle still in motion, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It appeared he may have been backing into a driveway at the time. The rear bumper of the truck collided with a small group of trees, but the FHP said his death was not related to the collision.

Downing was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS.

