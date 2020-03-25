Brewton Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency In His Pickup In Cottage Hill

March 25, 2020

A Brewton man was found dead following a minor crash in Cottage Hill Wednesday morning.

Darren Burns Downing, 52, was backing up his Ford F-150 at the end of Crowndale Court at about 8:49 a.m. when he suffered a medical emergency with the vehicle still in motion, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It appeared he may have been backing into a driveway at the time.  The rear bumper of the truck collided with a small group of trees, but the FHP said his death was not related to the collision.

Downing was pronounced deceased on the scene by Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

