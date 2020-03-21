Body Found Along Roadway Believed To Be 11-Year Old Colorado Boy

March 21, 2020

A body found Tuesday afternoon along Highway 90 on the Santa Rosa end of the Escambia River Bridge has been tentatively identified as a missing 11-year old boy from Colorado.

Gannon Stauch, 11, was reported missing January 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stuach, stand accused of his murder; she was arrested March 2 in South Carolina. She’s now back in Colorado, charged with first degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Road construction workers found the body about noon Tuesday, and an autopsy has tentatively identified it as Stauch. Authorities have not said how the body got to Santa Rosa County.

Anyone that may have seen Letecia Stauch in the Escambia or Santa Rosa county areas is asked to call during the February 3-5 timeframe is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com or call Santa Rosa County Crime Stopper stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.

