Body Found Along Road Near The Escambia River Bridge

A body was found about noon Tuesday in the area of the Escambia River Bridge on Highway 90.

The body was found by Florida Department of Transportation workers about noon on the Santa Rosa County side.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigatin.

“More information will be released as it becomes available,” Sgt. Rich Aloy said. “This is he only information being released at this time.”