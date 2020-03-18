Biden, Trump Win Florida Primary And Escambia County; Voter Turnout About 31%

Voter turnout in Escambia County on Tuesday was 31.11% as Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their respective party primaries.

The local vote in Escambia County closely mirror the totals across Florida.

In the Democratic Primary, Biden took 66.72% of the vote in Escambia County and about 62% of the statewide vote. Bernie Sanders received 21.34% of the Escambia County vote and 22.8% across the state.

In the Republican Primary, Trump received 94.4% of the vote in Escambia County and about 94% of the statewide vote.

Pictured: Escambia County Precinct 22 at the Century Town Hall on Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.