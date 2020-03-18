Biden, Trump Win Florida Primary And Escambia County; Voter Turnout About 31%

March 18, 2020

Voter turnout in Escambia County on Tuesday was 31.11% as Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their respective party primaries.

The local vote in Escambia County closely mirror the totals across Florida.

  • In the Democratic Primary, Biden took 66.72% of the vote in Escambia County and about 62% of the statewide vote. Bernie Sanders received 21.34% of the Escambia County vote and 22.8% across the state.
  • In the Republican Primary, Trump received 94.4% of the vote in Escambia County and about 94% of the statewide vote.

Pictured: Escambia County Precinct 22 at the Century Town Hall on Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 