Bergosh Says He Would Support Reopening Beaches April 2; Lanza Calls For Time In The Sun

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh voiced support Wednesday for reopening the beaches in Escambia County as the director of the Escambia health department promoted time in the sun as a healthy thing.

Bergosh said he voted last week to close the beaches based upon a letter commissioners receiving calling for the closure from the CEOs of the three local hospitals and Dr. John Lanza, director of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County. Lanza later said he was not authorized by the state to sign the letter.

During an early morning “Coffee with a Commissioner” livestream from Bergosh’s office, Lanza said he recommends 10-15 minutes a day outside in the sun to allow the body to generate vitamin D, which in turn will boost immunity. He cautioned about spending too much time in the sun without proper sunscreen.

Bergosh later said he was going to have a hard time voting to keep the beaches closed when the commission meets again on April 2.

Both cautioned that no matter their location, citizens should follow the CDC guidelines that call for no more than 10 people in a gathering.

The inability of people at the beach to follow the CDC guidelines was a problem at the beach, Escambia County Administrator Janice Gilley said.

“I think it’s sad that as a society we could not trust people to follow that under 10 directive,” Gilley said. “I think that’s what we heard from the health care professionals last week. For the protection of all, we are asking you to keep in small groups. Because there was a thought that we as a society could not guard and manage ourselves, we took away an amazing fantastic benefit that we just heard a professional (Dr. Lanza) say is good for you…a beach.”

Pictured: (L-R) Dr. John Lanza, Janice Gilley and Jeff Bergosh during an early morning “Coffee with the Commissioner” livestream. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.