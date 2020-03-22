Three New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County; One More In Santa Rosa

Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health announced three new positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County and one more in Santa Rosa County.

That brings the total number of cases to four in Escambia County and and four in Santa Rosa County.

The total number of Florida cases stands at 1,007, of which 937 are Florida residents and 70 non-residents within the state. There have been 13 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.