Three New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County; One More In Santa Rosa

March 22, 2020

Sunday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health announced three new positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County and one more in Santa Rosa County.

That brings the total number of cases to four in Escambia County and and four in Santa Rosa County.

The total number of Florida cases stands at 1,007, of which 937 are Florida residents and 70 non-residents within the state. There have been 13 deaths reported across the state, including the Santa Rosa County man that died at a Pensacola hospital.

Comments

One Response to “Three New COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County; One More In Santa Rosa”

  1. Asa Lemmon on March 22nd, 2020 6:28 pm

    Proof again that the general public cannot follow the rules! Please stay home people so we can beat this thing!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 