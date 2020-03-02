Cantonment Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Tuesday

Escambia County, Community Health Northwest Florida and Ascension Sacred Heart have partnered to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Community Health Pediatrics at 470 South HIghway 29 in Cantonment on Tuesday, March 31.

All patients are required to be pre-screened before arriving at the drive-thru testing center by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Pre-Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684. Those who have not been pre-screened over the phone will not be provided access to the drive-thru test center.

Patients who meet the pre-screening criteria will be sent to the drive-thru testing site for a nasal swab test.

“This critical partnership with Community Health Northwest Florida and Ascension Sacred Heart provides residents in the central part of Escambia County convenient access to COVID-19 testing,” said Escambia County Board Chairman Steven Barry. “Unfortunately, there have been several positive cases in Cantonment, so the opening of this test site is crucial in preventing community spread and keeping people healthy. Since the COVID-19 test is free, then I encourage everyone with symptoms of fever, dry cough or shortness of breath to please call ahead and be pre-screened. The health of the community is our top priority.”

The pre-screening call center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will open Tuesday, March 31 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As a healthcare provider with clinic locations in Cantonment and Century, we are committed to the health and safety of all families in north Escambia,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO and Executive Director of Community Health Northwest Florida. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Escambia County and Ascension Sacred Heart to provide this important access point for COVID-19 testing.”