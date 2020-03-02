Cantonment Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site Opens Tuesday

March 30, 2020

Escambia County, Community Health Northwest Florida and Ascension Sacred Heart have partnered to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Community Health Pediatrics at 470 South HIghway 29 in Cantonment on Tuesday, March 31.

All patients are required to be pre-screened before arriving at the drive-thru testing center by calling the Ascension Sacred Heart COVID-19 Pre-Screening Call Center at (850) 746-2684. Those who have not been pre-screened over the phone will not be provided access to the drive-thru test center.

Patients who meet the pre-screening criteria will be sent to the drive-thru testing site for a nasal swab test.

“This critical partnership with Community Health Northwest Florida and Ascension Sacred Heart provides residents in the central part of Escambia County convenient access to COVID-19 testing,” said Escambia County Board Chairman Steven Barry. “Unfortunately, there have been several positive cases in Cantonment, so the opening of this test site is crucial in preventing community spread and keeping people healthy. Since the COVID-19 test is free, then I encourage everyone with symptoms of fever, dry cough or shortness of breath to please call ahead and be pre-screened. The health of the community is our top priority.”

The pre-screening call center will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The drive-thru clinic will open Tuesday, March 31 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As a healthcare provider with clinic locations in Cantonment and Century, we are committed to the health and safety of all families in north Escambia,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO and Executive Director of Community Health Northwest Florida. “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Escambia County and Ascension Sacred Heart to provide this important access point for COVID-19 testing.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 