Arrest Warrant Issued For Man For Killing His Half-Sister In 2017; Her Body Was Found Buried In Jay

February 28, 2020

An arrest warrant has been issued for man wanted in the murder of woman whose body was found in a shallow grave behind a home east of Jay in 2018, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced during a news conference Friday morning.

The warrant charges Jerry Savoy Phillips Jr. with the murder of his half-sister, 38-year old Felicia Kuswandy. Her remains were found buried behind a home in the 7700 block of HIghway 4 on December 14, 2018.

Johnson said an investigation determined she was murdered on November 12, 2017.

Phillips has not yet been formally charged. He is in prison in Alabama on November 2018  narcotics conviction out of Escambia County (AL) and is expected to be released as early as October 23. The warrant for an open count of murder will be served at that time.

Johnson declined to comment on a possible motive or Kuswandy’s cause of death until after the warrant is served.

