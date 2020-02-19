Walnut Hill Man Charged With Battering His Adult Son In Front Of Deputies

February 19, 2020

A Walnut Hill man is facing charges after allegedly battering his adult son in the presence of deputies and resisting arrest.

Jonathan Paul Kite, 46, was charged with battery domestic violence, resisting an officer and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance in the 700 block of North Highway 99. Two of Kite’s adult children said the incident began when one of them refused to allow him to borrow their car.

As deputies talked to the children and Kite, he “aggressively charged” at his adult son, grabbed him around the neck and shoved him, according to an ECSO arrest report. Deputies attempted to subdue Kite and advised him that he was under arrest, but he began to pull away. A deputy was forced to deliver three “empty handed strikes” to Kite’s ribs and back, the report states, before he was placed in handcuffs.

When Kite was searched subsequent to his arrest, deputies reported finding a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine on his person.

The Department of Children and Families was contracted because an eight-year old child was present during the altercation.

Kite was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 