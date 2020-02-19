Walnut Hill Man Charged With Battering His Adult Son In Front Of Deputies

A Walnut Hill man is facing charges after allegedly battering his adult son in the presence of deputies and resisting arrest.

Jonathan Paul Kite, 46, was charged with battery domestic violence, resisting an officer and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported disturbance in the 700 block of North Highway 99. Two of Kite’s adult children said the incident began when one of them refused to allow him to borrow their car.

As deputies talked to the children and Kite, he “aggressively charged” at his adult son, grabbed him around the neck and shoved him, according to an ECSO arrest report. Deputies attempted to subdue Kite and advised him that he was under arrest, but he began to pull away. A deputy was forced to deliver three “empty handed strikes” to Kite’s ribs and back, the report states, before he was placed in handcuffs.

When Kite was searched subsequent to his arrest, deputies reported finding a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine on his person.

The Department of Children and Families was contracted because an eight-year old child was present during the altercation.

Kite was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $2,000 bond.