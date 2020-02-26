Train Derailment In Flomaton: No Injuries, No Danger, But Crossing Closed

February 26, 2020

Two cars of northbound CSX train derailed in Flomaton Wednesday evening.

It happened at the College Street crossing, not far from Flomaton Elementary School. Both railcars were empty and remained upright.

There were no injuries and no hazards to the public, according to officials.

The College Street crossing was expected to remain closed well into the early morning hours Thursday. Equipment to remove the cars and tracks was not due to arrive until about 2 a.m., according to Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 