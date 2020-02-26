Train Derailment In Flomaton: No Injuries, No Danger, But Crossing Closed

Two cars of northbound CSX train derailed in Flomaton Wednesday evening.

It happened at the College Street crossing, not far from Flomaton Elementary School. Both railcars were empty and remained upright.

There were no injuries and no hazards to the public, according to officials.

The College Street crossing was expected to remain closed well into the early morning hours Thursday. Equipment to remove the cars and tracks was not due to arrive until about 2 a.m., according to Flomaton Fire Chief Steve Stanton.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.