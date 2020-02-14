Tate Lady Aggies Beat Escambia, Drop To West Florida; Aggie Baseball Beats Catholic

SOFTBALL

The Tate Lady Aggies beat Escambia High 5-1 and dropped one to West Florida 1-0 in Thursday preseason softball

Tate 5, Escambia 1

Coming off a three-run fourth inning, Christina Mason (pictured) homered for the Tate Lady Aggies Thursday as they beat Escambia 5-1.

Avery Beauchaine tallied no runs on five hits in four innings while striking out five and walking one. Abby Burks tossed three innings in relief, allowing one run on two hits.

At the plate: Hannah Halfacre 3-4, 2R, RBI; Courtney Adams 1-2; Avery Beauchaine 2-3, RBI; Bri Fulmer 1-2, 2RBI; Cristina Mason 1-2, R, RBI; Sophia Jones 1-3, R; Courtney Lundquist R.

West Florida 1, Tate 0

West Florida topped the Tate Lady Aggies Thursday 1-0.

Burks took the loss for the Aggies, going for three innings while allowing one run on two hits and striking out four. Courtney Lundquist pitched one inning, striking out four.

Lundquist and Courtney Adams each had a hit for the Lady Aggies.

BASEBALL

Tate 8, Catholic 1

The Tate Aggies defeated beat Pensacola Catholic 8-1 Thursday in preseason baseball.

Jadon Fryman went three innings, allowing no hits and no runs while striking out five and walking one.

At the plate: Cole Fryan 2-4, 2RBI; Jadon Fryman 1-3, RBI; Chase Tolbert 2-3; Adam Nisewonger 1-4; Drew Reaves 2R; Ethan George 2R; Grant Gill R; Trenton Norton R; Dylan Godwin 1-1, R, 2RBI; Trevor Norton R; Aaron Noack R.