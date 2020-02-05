Strong Storms Possible, Flash Flood Watch In Effect

There is a risk of severe storms Wednesday night into Thursday. There is also a flash flood watch in effect. We can expect 2-4 inches of rain with isolated areas receiving 6-8 inches from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 75. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.