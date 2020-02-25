Pensacola Police Officer Steven Grogan Passes Away After Battle With Brain Cancer

February 25, 2020

Pensacola Police Officer Stephen Grogan has passed away after battling a rare form of brain cancer.

After being diagnosed at age 31 with glioblastoma in 2017, he underwent multiple rounds of a chemotherapy and radiation treatments. He was able to successfully recover and return to work, but in early 2019 a new tumor was found.

He was a U.S. Marine combat veteran when he joined the Pensacola Police Department in 2016.

Grogan is survived by his wife Christina and two little boys.

Funeral services and other arrangements have not yet been announced.

To help his family, you can donate on GofundMe.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 