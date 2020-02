Niceville Soccer Tops Tate In District Championship Game

The No. 2 ranked Niceville Eagles defeated the Tate Aggies 3-0 in the District 1-6A soccer championship game Saturday night.

Niceville, also ranked No. 6 nationally, is headed to the playoffs.

Tate stands at and must wait for the updated state rankings to see if they will advance or if their season is over.

Logan Tyree was named the MaxPreps player of the game for Tate.