National Signing Day: Here’s The List Of Area Signees

February 6, 2020

Here are National Signing Day signees from around the North Escambia area:

Tate High School

(Click here for photos and more)

  • Conner Thompson – Bellhaven
  • Conner Ubelsteadt – Bellhaven
  • Josh Williams – East Tennessee

Northview High School

(Click here for photos and more)

  • Garrick Davis, Northwestern
  • Cameron Findley, Northwestern
  • Jacob Hawkins, Benedictine

Pine Forest High School

  • Bryce Alderman, Hutchison
  • Brandon Andrews, Hutchison
  • Ladarius Clardy, Kennesaw State
  • Vontarious Hill, Coahoma
  • Mi’Trez Rawls, Judson
  • Thomarius Walker, UWF
  • Dacarrion McWilliams, UAB
  • Eric Young, Coahoma

West Florida High School

  • Joel Lett, Bellhaven
  • Quanteris Gaines, Catawaba
  • Donte Thompson, Hohokam

Washington High School

  • Eric Thomas Jr., Arkansas
  • Mickey Hynes, Lake Erie
  • Malcolm Moultire, FAMU

Escambia High School

  • Davis Gayle, Hutchison CC
  • DT Gideon, Tennessee Tech
  • Frank Peasant, Middle Tennessee
  • AV Smith, Itawamba CC
  • KD Teamer, East Mississippi CC

Catholic High School

  • CJ Davis, Stetson
  • Jamarvis Turner, West Alabama

Escambia County High School (Atmore)

  • Tre Lambert,  West Alabama
  • Jamarcus Lewis,  Pearl River CC
  • Ra’quan Crenshaw, Community Christian
  • Eric Ferguson – Community Christian
  • Jacob Hammac – Faulkner University (football and baseball)

Pictured: Signees from Tate High School (top) and Northview High School (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, General, Sports, TOP sports 

 