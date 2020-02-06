National Signing Day: Here’s The List Of Area Signees
February 6, 2020
Here are National Signing Day signees from around the North Escambia area:
Tate High School
- Conner Thompson – Bellhaven
- Conner Ubelsteadt – Bellhaven
- Josh Williams – East Tennessee
Northview High School
- Garrick Davis, Northwestern
- Cameron Findley, Northwestern
- Jacob Hawkins, Benedictine
Pine Forest High School
- Bryce Alderman, Hutchison
- Brandon Andrews, Hutchison
- Ladarius Clardy, Kennesaw State
- Vontarious Hill, Coahoma
- Mi’Trez Rawls, Judson
- Thomarius Walker, UWF
- Dacarrion McWilliams, UAB
- Eric Young, Coahoma
West Florida High School
- Joel Lett, Bellhaven
- Quanteris Gaines, Catawaba
- Donte Thompson, Hohokam
Washington High School
- Eric Thomas Jr., Arkansas
- Mickey Hynes, Lake Erie
- Malcolm Moultire, FAMU
Escambia High School
- Davis Gayle, Hutchison CC
- DT Gideon, Tennessee Tech
- Frank Peasant, Middle Tennessee
- AV Smith, Itawamba CC
- KD Teamer, East Mississippi CC
Catholic High School
- CJ Davis, Stetson
- Jamarvis Turner, West Alabama
Escambia County High School (Atmore)
- Tre Lambert, West Alabama
- Jamarcus Lewis, Pearl River CC
- Ra’quan Crenshaw, Community Christian
- Eric Ferguson – Community Christian
- Jacob Hammac – Faulkner University (football and baseball)
Pictured: Signees from Tate High School (top) and Northview High School (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
