National Signing Day: Here’s The List Of Area Signees

Here are National Signing Day signees from around the North Escambia area:

Tate High School

Conner Thompson – Bellhaven

Conner Ubelsteadt – Bellhaven

Josh Williams – East Tennessee

Northview High School

Garrick Davis, Northwestern

Cameron Findley, Northwestern

Jacob Hawkins, Benedictine

Pine Forest High School

Bryce Alderman, Hutchison

Brandon Andrews, Hutchison

Ladarius Clardy, Kennesaw State

Vontarious Hill, Coahoma

Mi’Trez Rawls, Judson

Thomarius Walker, UWF

Dacarrion McWilliams, UAB

Eric Young, Coahoma

West Florida High School

Joel Lett, Bellhaven

Quanteris Gaines, Catawaba

Donte Thompson, Hohokam

Washington High School

Eric Thomas Jr., Arkansas

Mickey Hynes, Lake Erie

Malcolm Moultire, FAMU

Escambia High School

Davis Gayle, Hutchison CC

DT Gideon, Tennessee Tech

Frank Peasant, Middle Tennessee

AV Smith, Itawamba CC

KD Teamer, East Mississippi CC

Catholic High School

CJ Davis, Stetson

Jamarvis Turner, West Alabama

Escambia County High School (Atmore)

Tre Lambert, West Alabama

Jamarcus Lewis, Pearl River CC

Ra’quan Crenshaw, Community Christian

Eric Ferguson – Community Christian

Jacob Hammac – Faulkner University (football and baseball)

Pictured: Signees from Tate High School (top) and Northview High School (below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.