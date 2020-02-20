Morning Manhunt In Molino

A manhunt for a couple a vehicle burglary suspects was underway Thursday morning in Molino.

A resident walked out of his home about 7:30 a.m. to find two white two males burglarizing his vehicle and called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies quickly responded and set up a perimeter in the area. The manhunt was centered around the area of Stout Road.

Additional information was not yet available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433- STOP.