Man Shot And Killed Saturday In Escambia County

February 23, 2020

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Limoges Way in Montclair where they found 33-year old LaMarcus Fails deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

The ECSO said the shooting was believed to be drug related, and their investigation is continuing. Investigators are looking for a dark gray Ford Festiva (pictured) in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the shooting is asked to call the ECSO or at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 