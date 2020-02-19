Man Found Shot; Investigation To Determine If It Was Stand Your Ground

February 19, 2020

An investigation is underway to determine if a shooting death Tuesday night in Escambia County was a stand your ground case.

A man was shot by his ex-wife near the front door of her home on Mossy Creek Road near Eight Mile Creek Road about 9:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrived to find the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office are working to determine if charges should be filed or if it was a stand your ground situation.

Names and other details have not been released as the investigation continues. There have been no arrests in the case.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 