Local Students Selected For EREC Washington Youth Tour

February 23, 2020

Two area high school students have been selected to represent Escambia River Cooperative on 2020 Washington Youth Tour in June. They are Amber Gilman from Northview High School and Katelyn Mayo from Jay High School.

Judges from PowerSouth Energy Cooperative in Andalusia, AL, and Southern Pine Electric Cooperative in Brewton, AL, scored contestants in their interviews based on their knowledge of Escambia River Electric Cooperative and the history of rural electrification.  Personal attributes of each candidate such as character, academic ability, personality and leadership skills were also considered.

Gilman and Mayo will also have the chance learn about the nation’s capital, rural electrification and more.

Pictured: Amber Gilman from Northview High School (left) and Katelyn Mayo from Jay High School. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

