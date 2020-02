Junkyard Training: Firefighters Practice Extrication Skills

Escambia Fire Rescue firefighters hit the junkyard Tuesday to practice their vehicle extrication skills.

Crews focused on speciality equipment carried by Squad 3 — the county’s special operations team. They used battery-powered “Jaws of Life” and a strutting system, which much like an Erector set that can be used to stabilize a vehicle.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.