Here’s Your Sign: Century, Library Consider Sharing New Electronic Sign Cost

The Town of Century and the West Florida Public Libraries may partner on the purchase of a new digital sign alongside Highway 29.

Century’s current sign, believed to be about eight-years old, malfunctioned and will not display the correct date and time. The manufacturer determined it would cost $2,550 to make repairs, or over $5,000 for a new LED cabinet and display.

Todd Humble, director of the library system, approached the town about a partnership about a single digital sign for the town hall, CareerSource Escarosa (now located inside town hall) and the library. The library and town hall sit on adjoining parcels and share the same driveway and parking.

The town council voted to move forward with investigating the cost of a shared digital sign.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.