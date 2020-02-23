Here Are This Week’s Traffic Delay Spots To Watch

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Temporary Road Closure between A Street and Tarragona Street - The road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 for Mardi Gras Parades. Law enforcement will be on site to assist with traffic control.

9th Avenue (State Road (S.R.) 289), Martin Luther King/Alcaniz Street/Davis Highway (S.R. 291) and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) Video Underground Sewer Lines - Drivers may experience intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, March 31.

U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10 / U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday,

- Drivers may experience intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, March 31. U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (State Road (S.R.) 10 / U.S. 90A)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday,

Feb. 23. Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass: Alternating lane shifts as crews construct the new southbound bridge.

U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Pensacola Bay (U.S. 98) Bridge Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 23.

Nine Mile Road (S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A) Road Repairs west of Chemstrand Road-The westbound lane will be closed Monday, Feb. 24 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews make repairs to the roadway.

· Nine Mile Road (S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A) Widening from Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) to U.S. 29- New Market Street will experience intermittent road closures through Saturday, Feb. 29 as drainage work continues. Traffic is detoured to Parkside Street and Milestone Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

New Market Street will experience intermittent road closures through Saturday, Feb. 29 as drainage work continues. Traffic is detoured to Parkside Street and Milestone Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

I-110 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Fairfield Drive (S.R. 295) - There will be intermittent and alternating lane restrictions, 3.6 miles south of I-10, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 and Monday, Feb. 24 as crews repair bridge joints.

U.S. 29 Underground Utility Operations from Kenmore Road to West Hoper Road - There will be intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Friday, Feb. 28.

Nine Mile Road ( S.R. 10 / U.S. 90A) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297) – The far-right portion of the I-10 off ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp and will be in place for through March 2020.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road/C.R. 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97) – Crews continue paving operations and median work. Drivers may encounter intermittent daytime lane restrictions. Motorists are reminded to watch for crews and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hanks Road Bridge Replacement over Breastworks Creek- Crews continue roadway earthwork and preparations for base material. The roadway remains temporarily closed. Drivers on Hanks Road, west of the bridge, are detoured to C.R. 99 and C.R. 4. Drivers east of the bridge will utilize Pine Barren Road. The project is anticipated to be complete spring 2020.

C.R. 168 Bridge Replacement over Unnamed Branch in Northwest Century- Crews are paving the final layer of asphalt, grading, constructing concrete ditch pavement, and striping the roadway. Watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (Pensacola Bay Bridge) Replacement - There will be intermittent lane closures at the following locations from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, Feb 23.

U.S. 90 Corridor (Pace) Management Improvement Project- Crews are currently working on drainage improvements at Sanford Street. East and westbound lane closures will be in effect at Bostic Lane and Sanford Street from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive - Construction activities continue at the following seven locations: Villa Woods Circle to Marble Court, Oriole Beach Road, Grand Ride Circle to Fordham Parkway, El Rito Drive/College Parkway, American Avenue, Alpine Avenue, and west of Ortega park Drive. Crews activities continue. Workers are preparing base material for paving to begin at the Days Inn moving westward. Lane closures will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay - There will be shoulder closures throughout the project limits for roadway and utility work.

S.R. 87 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Manning Creek- There will be northbound lane restrictions 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 for routine bridge maintenance.

S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work. · S.R. 87 Turn Lane and Median Modifications at South Lynn Road- Operations are taking place in the median. Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane closures.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.