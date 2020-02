Flood Warning For The Escambia River

A flood warning is in effect for the Escambia River near Century until at least Monday afternoon.

The flood stage was at about 16 feet early Saturday morning. Flood stage is 17 feet, and the river is expected to continue to rise to about 17.5 feet by Sunday morning.

At 17 feet, considerable flooding of lowlands occurs.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.