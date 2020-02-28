Fire Destroys Century-Old Church

February 28, 2020

Fire destroyed a century-old church about seven miles north of Flomaton Thursday night, and the Alabama State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

The two story wooden church was fully involved and had mostly collapsed when firefighters arrived on scene just about 9:40 p.m.  Flames from the estimated 10,000 square foot structure on Pineview Cemetery Road and Pine Street were visible for miles.

A sign next to the building identified the church as Cross Road Church. Community residents said only a small group of people attended the church, and they were unsure if the congregation was still active. They said the church was believed to be between 100 and 120 years old.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The Pineview, Barnett Crossroads, McCall and Flomaton fire departments from Alabama, the Century and McDavid stations of Escambia (FL) Fire Rescue, MedStar EMS and the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office responded.

Pictured top: Fire rages through an old wooden church north of Flomaton Thursday night. Pictured below: Firefighters battle the blaze.

