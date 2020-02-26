Escambia River Gun Club’s Foundation Presents Law Enforcement Student Scholarships

February 26, 2020

Representatives from the ERML Sportsman Foundation visited the George Stone Technical College’s Criminal Justice Training Center on Feb. 25 to present two students attending the GSTC Law Enforcement Academy with scholarship checks for $1000 each to help the students cover the cost of tuition and lab fees

The ERML Sportsman Foundation presented scholarships Tuesday to two students at the George Stone Technical College’s Criminal Justice Training Center.

Pierce Cotton and J.T. McDaniel received $1,000 each to help cover the cost of tuition and lab fees.

“You guys are the next generation of law enforcement officers. You are the people that protect us. The Escambia River Gun Club has always been supportive of law enforcement and, we give scholarships. So,two of you guys are going to get scholarships today,” said Mike Roberts, member of the Escambia River Gun Club and president of the ERML Foundation. “A lot of times you guys might feel that you are not appreciated. You really are. The people who do appreciate you are the good guys. The ones that don’t appreciate you, they are the bad guys and they are the ones that you are going to be putting in jail.”

The GSTC Criminal Justice Training Center requires 770 hours of training

Pictured: (L-R) ERML Foundation President Mile Roberts; GSTC Criminal Justice Training Center students Pierce Cotton at J.T. McDaniel, Foundation Treasurer Richard Holsher and Foundation member Bob Drandridge during a scholarship presentation Tuesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

