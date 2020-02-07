Escambia County Now A Second Amendment Sanctuary

February 7, 2020

Escambia County is now a Second Amendment sanctuary after a vote of the county commission.

On a 3-0 vote with no commissioner comment Thursday night,  Escambia became at least the 27th such sanctuary county in Florida.

“The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners hereby declares Escambia County as a Second Amendment Sanctuary in order to preserve for the People of and in Escambia County, their rights guaranteed by the Constitution of the United States of America,” the resolution sponsored by Commissioner Doug Underhill states.

“Second Amendment sanctuary refers to a resolution to not expend resources to enforce gun control measures perceived as violations of the Second Amendment,” according to the county.

“….the Federal government cannot compel law enforcement officers of the States to enact or administer Federal regulations as it would disrupt the principal of ‘dual sovereignty’ by increasing the power of the Federal government beyond that which is permissible,” according to the resolution.

A copy of the resolution will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis. It’s largely symbolic and does not change any firearms laws or enforcement.

Neighboring Santa Rosa County also declared itself to be a Second Amendment sanctuary three days after the terrorist attack on NAS Pensacola.

Commissioners Lumon May and Robert Bender were not present for the vote.

