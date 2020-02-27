Days Of Sunshine In Store

February 27, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

