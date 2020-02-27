Days Of Sunshine In Store
February 27, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
