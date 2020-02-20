Bratt Elementary Wins $1,000 Wellness Challenge For Fourth Year; Ernest Ward And Northview Place Too

For the fourth time, Bratt Elementary School claimed the top spot in the Escambia County School District’s Choose Wellness Challenge, and North Escambia schools were tops in the middle and high school categories.

The challenge was to see which school or major department could achieve the highest level of participation in the challenge by the end of the school year. Participants completed steps to promote health and wellness, potentially reducing the district’s health care and lost work time costs.

At 69.1% participation, Bratt Elementary took the top prize of $1,000 to be used in some manner to promote wellness among the school’s staff. The most improved award of $500 went to Myrtle Grove Elementary.

The highest percentage participation award at the middle school level went to Ernest Ward Middle School at 58.6%, and the highest percentage participation award at the high school/secondary level went to Northview High School at 55.6%.

“Congratulations to all schools and departments for your success. It is worthy to mention that each winner announced also increased their participation compared to the prior year,” said Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. “So, great job modeling and supporting employee wellness at your locations.”

Pictured above: Escambia School District Choose Wellness Challenge awards were presented to Bratt Elementary (top), Ernest Ward Middle School (below left) and Northview High School (below right). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.