Authorities Searching For Escaped Alabama Work Release Inmate

Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped early Saturday morning in Escambia County, Alabama.

Hunter Craig Madden, 33, escaped from the work release center at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

He is described as being 6-foot tall, 185-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Madden was being held on charges of failure to appear, possession of a forged instrument, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson said Madden is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741 or 911.