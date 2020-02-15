Authorities Searching For Escaped Alabama Work Release Inmate

February 15, 2020

Authorities are searching for an inmate that escaped early Saturday morning in Escambia County, Alabama.

Hunter Craig Madden, 33, escaped from the work release center at the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

He is described as being 6-foot tall, 185-pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Madden was being held on charges of failure to appear, possession of a forged instrument, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson said Madden is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office at (251) 809-0741 or 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 