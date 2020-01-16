Youth Basketball: Atmore Grizzlies 16, Century Magic 14

January 16, 2020

Submitted.

After being down 16-7 in the fourth quarter Kimora Davis hit a 15 foot jump shot to spark the magic with 2 minutes remaining in the game. Later Vincent Longmire and Keyunta Ewing followed with a jump shot and a layup respectfully to bring the Magic within 3, 16-13. Ewing then made a steal and was fouled while going for a layup with 2 seconds remaining in the game.

Ewing then made the first free throw to make the score 16-14 and intentionally missed his second attempt. Longmire then rebounded the missed free throw and layed it in tying the game 16-16 with 0.3 seconds on the clock and apparently forcing overtime as the crowd erupted.

After a 5 minute discussion the referees determined there was a lane violation by the Magic and removed the 2 points by Longmire. The game ended 16-14 as the Century Magic fell short to the Atmore Grizzlies in a spectacular game in Atmore.

